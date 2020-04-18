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Plans: "Theirs" and Yours - AI and the Digitized World - The Balm of Gilead Sciences
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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31 views • April 18, 2020
Bob and Aaron Talk About:
History Repeating Itself: Watson Business Machines - IBM and the AI Cloud
Rockefeller Foundation Scenarios and the Digitized World
Under what conditions are we willing to submit to tests involving DNA-sampling?

The drug, Remdesivir, is undergoing trials for Covid-19 treatment. Made by Gilead Sciences, makers of Tamiflu.
Gilead? Jeremiah 46:11: "Go up into Gilead, and take balm, O virgin daughter of Egypt: in vain dost thou use many medicines; there is no healing for thee."

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/04/17/remdesivir-coronavirus-drug-gilead-sciences-covid-19-treatment/5150793002/
https://observer.com/2020/04/gilead-sciences-remdesivir-covid19-drug-trial-result-promising/
https://www.gilead.com/purpose/advancing-global-health/covid-19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8230573/Coronavirus-vaccine-hope-ministers-unveil-new-taskforce.html

Conflicting reports producing confusion and cognitive dissonance - raising and harnessing energy for magic ritual

http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf

Then: "Watson Business Machines"
Now: "Watson - The AI platform for business"
"IBM and the Holocaust" - by Edwin Black - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/mar/29/humanities.highereducation
https://cloud.ibm.com/developer/watson/dashboard

"IBM's Watson Supercomputer Destroys Humans in Jeopardy" - Engadget news title
Depending on the context, the title can be VERY interesting indeed.

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
truthibmperspectiverockefeller foundationuncommon senseremdesivirwatson business machineibm and the holocaustedwin blackcovid-19 test
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