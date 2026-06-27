Alex Jones Third Hour 6/26/26

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FRIDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Ukraine Devastates Moscow, Putin Threatens Attack On NATO Countries! PLUS, Baton Rouge Pastor Tony Spell, Who Went Mega Viral For Busting Up A Man He Says Threatened To Kill His Wife & Children, Joins Alex Jones In His First Interview Since His Arrest, And He Breaks Down The Rest Of The Story The Leftist Police Are Fighting To Hide From The People! Former Green Beret Colonel & DIA Veteran Ivan Raiklin Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against J6 Cop Mike Fanone In Virginia For Bizarrely Claiming In Front Of Congress That Ivan Threatened To Murder & Rape His Family / Children! World-Renowned Expert In Blood/Airborne Pathogens, Jesse Beltran, Reveals Alarming Findings On How MKUltra Mind Control & Atmospheric Neuro Contamination Launched Across The Globe Are Turning Humans Into Mindless Manchurian Candidates! FINALLY, Steven Crowder's Longtime Host & Producer, Gerald Morgan, Joins The Alex Jones Show To Address Both Critics & Supporters Of US Involvement In Israel's War With Iran & Rally Patriots To Unite In Support President Trump- Despite His Imperfections! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL SHOW! — 6/26/26