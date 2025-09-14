BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk: A Dark Day In America. Christian Martyrs Like Stephen & The Close Of Probation for SDA
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
34 views • 3 days ago

‘Dark day for America’: State leaders condemn shooting of Charlie Kirk, ask for prayers for his family. State leaders are pouring out their support for a conservative political activist who was gunned down at an event Wednesday in Utah.


Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA rally at Utah Valley University.


Gov. Tate Reeves calls this “a truly dark day for America.”


“Charlie Kirk led discussions—debating in good faith with his political opponents. He didn’t have a cruel or violent bone in his body. He was the perfect example of what civil political engagement should look like," he wrote.


“The left has decided that assassination and violence is their response to debate. It’s hard to even process what that will mean for America. This is not the only example—but it is a striking and heartbreaking one. Today, it is enough to say that it will not mean anything good. Righteous anger is proper in response to this turn, in addition to deep grief."


Charlie Kirk’s Posthumous Book Hits Bestsellers List, Three Months Ahead of Release Date. Supporters are rallying behind the late activist and author, taking his new book -- and previous releases -- to the top of the charts


Liberal Website Paid Etsy Witches to Hex Charlie Kirk Days Before Assassination. progressive U.S.-based website paid online witches to curse conservative activist Charlie Kirk days before he was fatally shot during a student question-and-answer session at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.


Ukraine war briefing: Poland’s allies decry ‘flagrant violation’; Warsaw sends troops to border to monitor Belarus drills


Poland rejects Trump's suggestion that Russia's drone raid "could have been a mistake"


#CharlieKirk

#Sabbath

#Martyr


#PropheticDream

#EllenWhite

#DonaldTrump

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

sabbath daychurch and stateprisoners of wardark day prophecycharlie kirk assassinationdark day of americacharlie kirk stop in the name of godcharlie kirk martyrturning point for americarussia drones polandcharlie kirk sabbathcharlie kirk hexdavid house dark daycharlie kirk dark day
