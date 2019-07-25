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The Sad And Tragic Life Of Elon Musk
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683 views • July 25, 2019
Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is a titan of the tech industry. Enterprises such as Tesla and SpaceX alone are more than enough to justify people calling him a real-life Iron Man. But how did he get where he is today? Here's the tragic, real-life story of Elon Musk.
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