© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A GOOD DAY TO BURY BAD NEWS ... 😡
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 23, 2019
Streamed live 22nd July 2019
- Fifteen years ago, Peter Brabeck, then CEO of Nestle, stated, "Access to Water should NOT be regarded as a Human Right ... Water is a commodity and should be traded like any other commodity." Now, the UK Government launches a three month Consultation on 'Personal Water Consumption'.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/go...
Other topics discussed :
- The 'Censorship' role of Google (YouTube), Facebook & Twitter
- John Bolton & 'Tanker Wars'
- 5G Awareness Campaign
- Fifteen years ago, Peter Brabeck, then CEO of Nestle, stated, "Access to Water should NOT be regarded as a Human Right ... Water is a commodity and should be traded like any other commodity." Now, the UK Government launches a three month Consultation on 'Personal Water Consumption'.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/go...
Other topics discussed :
- The 'Censorship' role of Google (YouTube), Facebook & Twitter
- John Bolton & 'Tanker Wars'
- 5G Awareness Campaign
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.