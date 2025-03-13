Detoxification and Heavy Metals

Heavy metals like aluminum and lead are everywhere—food, water, even vaccines. But how do we detox without stripping essential metals like iron?





On this video, we dive into natural detox methods, from spirulina to silica-rich water, and uncover how to protect your brain and body.





#Detox #HeavyMetals #HealthTips #NaturalHealing





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport