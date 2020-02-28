Gold Soars To $1,650: Blame Coronavirus, Or The Fed?

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The price of gold, the supreme money, has been steadily rising and topping $1,650. Since September of last year, the Federal Reserve has been printing new money at a voracious pace. While all of this new money is being created, the Coronavirus is affecting economic output. The tinderbox of rising prices continues to heat up.
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News & Politics