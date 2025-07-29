© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"MEGAQUAKE 8.8 Hits Russia" Tsunami Warnings
2
249 views • 1 day ago
"MEGAQUAKE 8.8 Hits Russia" Tsunami Warnings 👀
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY
M 8.8 - 119 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia
- Time
- 2025-07-29 19:24:50 (UTC-04:00)
- Location
- 52.530°N 160.165°E
- Depth
- 20.7 km
- Millions of Americans under threat of tsunami with urgent evacuations in Hawaii underway as biggest earthquake in 14 YEARS rocks the planet:The warning added that 'waves reaching more than three meters above the tide level [or about 10 feet] are possible
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14952857/Earthquake-Russia-tsunami-warning-Hawaii-Guam.html
- -----------------WORLD'S BIGGEST QUAKE IN 14 YEARS
MASSIVE 8.8 MAG RUSSIAN ISLAND
----------------
