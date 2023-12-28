Create New Account
More than 10,000 migrants have joined a march dubbed the 'Exodus of Poverty'
RT News | More than 10,000 migrants have joined a march dubbed the 'Exodus of Poverty' from Tapachula, Mexico towards the US border.


According to US government statistics, an average of 9,600 migrants have been encountered along the southern border every week this month - but on the scenes conservative news outlets (Ben Berquam and others from RAV) as well as Bill Melugin from Fox have recently reported over 12K illegals crossing at specific border crossings such as Eagle Pass TX per day, breaking records.


https://rumble.com/v43ly05-thousands-of-migrants-march-towards-us-mexico-border-in-exodus-of-poverty-m.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

