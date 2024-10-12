BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Growing our own food is our path to health freedom.
130 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Judy Mikovits, PhD: We've got the upper hand now because we are actually truly your DEI choice. Do you want the people that honor every lineage, no matter how they got to this country? Or do you want us to pick off the Jamaican Indians and the Hindus? Because we know how to do that with our shots. This is what Robert Malone told us two years ago. His daddy was the inventor, the criminal David Baltimore, and David Baltimore was the one who started Ebola and HIV in the 60s, or in 1934 the first cases of autism, and myalgic encephalomyelitis. They now call that Long COVID.

Fauci called it MECFS. When Kamala and Fauci decided to kill the gays, the IV drug users, and take them out of San Francisco, destroy the Land of Milk and Honey, you see. But we have all the milk and we have all the honey, and we have all the patents, and we understand the diversity is the key to all of life. So we need to bring back the green and that's exactly what they're saying. And it doesn't cost trillions of dollars.

It's no more!

No more Walmart, no more chemicals, no more synthetics, no more poison. Restore our soil, our land, and our water. And that's what Bobby Kennedy offers you and Trump gave you the farm bill and the right to try. And you know what they did when we tried, with these criminal murder doctors, the oncologist that murdered my daughter-in-law. Did she get a right to try? You know what he said? He said, Sure, you could try it. Get out of my hospital, get out of my bed, and you'll pay back every penny of the poisons we gave you for your cancer that we caused with your flu shot.

General Michael Flynn: I know right now, I'm going to go out and see if I can go rum up any more savings and buy some gold, and I'm going to go start making my own garden. Here. I already started a garden, but I'm going to grow my garden a little bit more from what Judy just said.


08/14/2024 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark


Watch the Full Interview with General M. Flynn and Dr Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ayvsd-general-flynn-and-dr.-mikovits-w.h.o.-declares-global-emergency.html

healthnewsfoodhealingfarmingtruthgrowjudy mikovitsgeneral flynn
