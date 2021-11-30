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Crest Jewel of all Preachers: Srila Prabhupada
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61 views • November 30, 2021
When eastern mysticism was popular in 70's era america, the Lord delivered Srila Prabhupada to the fallen western nations with a philosophy so profound and purifying, it tooks new yorks lower east side degenerate hippies and made them into saintly characters full of devotion and God consciousness.
Read Srila Prabhupada's books, and become purified from material contamination:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1mjVS9Oy15eZWxd9p_oluTMHkineiAi2z
Read Srila Prabhupada's books, and become purified from material contamination:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1mjVS9Oy15eZWxd9p_oluTMHkineiAi2z
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