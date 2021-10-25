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Brain Signal Aquisition Software is used to Transmit Voices Inside our Heads.
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301 views • October 25, 2021
Brain Signal Aquisition Software such as Mushu which is written by Python in combination with nano technology inside the human brain and body in combination with a sample of your unique DNA enables unknown criminals to transmit simulations of their voices inside the heads of anyone they so wish. They can then also harvest data from your brain and body and have it wirelessly transmitted to an unknown remote data bank.
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