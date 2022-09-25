Goldman Sachs Continues To Slash Its Previous Projection for China’s Economic Growth in 2023

https://gnews.org/post/p1p89f406
09/23/2022 Goldman Sachs slashed its previous projection for China’s economic growth next year from 5.3% to 4.5%, considering China’s economy is very vulnerable to the stringent zero-tolerance approach
