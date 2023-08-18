EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED
The Globalist Agenda
Everything is connected… and it all began with the book ‘Limits to Growth' sponsored by the Club of Rome. Was Limits to Growth the master plan?
In 1973, Australia's largest computer predicted trends such as pollution levels, population growth, availability of natural resources, and quality of life on Earth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.