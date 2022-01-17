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THIS IS WHY THE INDIAN PEOPLE HATE BILL GATES.
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20 views • January 17, 2022
LETS SEE SOME JUSTICE FOR THE INDIAN PEOPLE WITHOUT A VOICE!
EVERY MAN IS BORN EQUAL! AND MANNERS MAKETH MAN NOT HIS GARMENT.
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
EVERY MAN IS BORN EQUAL! AND MANNERS MAKETH MAN NOT HIS GARMENT.
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
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