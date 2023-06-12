Create New Account
""A COLORADO COWBOY" - RODEO DREAMS AND A FAMILY LEGACY
Published Monday

Steven Wiersma never planned to ride bulls professionally. But at age twenty-four, with his life spiraling out of control, he decided to try to hold on for the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. A true American Dream of great courage and determination to continue a Colorado family legacy.

