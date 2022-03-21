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3/18/2022 Miles Guo: There is lots of good news! The CCP has particularly chosen the most toxic poison provided by the US. Ukraine and Taiwan would be the friends that the Chinese should cherish the most. The CCP will be eliminated due to the Ukraine issue. We will soon meet at the Pangu Plaza