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The Trap Was Set
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384 views • December 14, 2020
In today's video, we review a substantial piece of information that will prove without question, without speculation, conjecture, or theory. Cold hard proof that someone cheated- massively.
So what's the answer? The lower courts refuse to hear the evidence, the Supreme Court is so compromised they refuse to hear the evidence, yet over 80 million people know the truth. This election has been interfered with by foreign communistic, socialist actors. It is the largest RICO case globally, and there will be more American traders executed than at any time in history.
We have a great recording from the economic war room at the blaze Kevin Freeman. Talk about bombshell proof, here you go.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority. Please make sure to subscribe to the Joseph Farley Show and check your email to activate your account.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
So what's the answer? The lower courts refuse to hear the evidence, the Supreme Court is so compromised they refuse to hear the evidence, yet over 80 million people know the truth. This election has been interfered with by foreign communistic, socialist actors. It is the largest RICO case globally, and there will be more American traders executed than at any time in history.
We have a great recording from the economic war room at the blaze Kevin Freeman. Talk about bombshell proof, here you go.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority. Please make sure to subscribe to the Joseph Farley Show and check your email to activate your account.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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