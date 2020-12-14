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The Trap Was Set
Joseph Farley Show
Joseph Farley Show
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384 views • December 14, 2020
In today's video, we review a substantial piece of information that will prove without question, without speculation, conjecture, or theory. Cold hard proof that someone cheated- massively.
So what's the answer? The lower courts refuse to hear the evidence, the Supreme Court is so compromised they refuse to hear the evidence, yet over 80 million people know the truth. This election has been interfered with by foreign communistic, socialist actors. It is the largest RICO case globally, and there will be more American traders executed than at any time in history.
We have a great recording from the economic war room at the blaze Kevin Freeman. Talk about bombshell proof, here you go.

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Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com 

Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.

To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal

Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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