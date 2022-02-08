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Biden DHS Launches The Most Dangerous Attack On Free Speech In US History
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90 views • February 08, 2022
Owen Shroyer breaks down how the 'Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland' is a direct attack on the first amendment and the freedom of speech of all Americans.
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