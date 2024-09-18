Mike Adams Sermon 052 - Revelation Ch 4-6 The SEVEN SEALS and a COSMIC IMPACT that will end humankind's wicked civilization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Introduction and Personal Reflections (0:00)
- Societal Wickedness and Personal Responsibility (4:26)
- Modern Wickedness and Institutional Failure (8:05)
- The Book of Revelation and the Seven Seals (12:43)
- The Lamb and the Seven Seals (17:17)
- The Seven Seals: Conquest, War, Economic Collapse, and Death (22:53)
- The Fifth Seal: Martyrs and the Sixth Seal: Cosmic Impact (31:50)
- The Comets of God and the End Times (41:03)
- The Seven Trumpets and Vials (1:02:22)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:08:42)
