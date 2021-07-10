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WEATHER ANOMALIES ..Taking down the weapons BRAZIL WAKING UP
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151 views • July 10, 2021
Many people have noticed weather anomalies and are tired, some from floods, some from heat and fires, some from insect infestations, some from permanent earthquakes. ☀🦗🦂🌪⚡🔥
The the dynamics and strength of the cataclysms from now on will probably become a little lower than usual, and we should thank the citizens of Brazil for this, who for obvious reasons wished to remain incognito.
A group of Brazilians apparently destroyed the Brazilian segment of the American climate weapons, responsible for all sorts of obscenities, the HAARP station.
The the dynamics and strength of the cataclysms from now on will probably become a little lower than usual, and we should thank the citizens of Brazil for this, who for obvious reasons wished to remain incognito.
A group of Brazilians apparently destroyed the Brazilian segment of the American climate weapons, responsible for all sorts of obscenities, the HAARP station.
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