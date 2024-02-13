BGMCTV Biblical Medical guidelines 002. www.BGMCTV.org





Medical guidelines for a BLESSED biblical community

The Biblical laws of cleanliness, washings, and purification were not all merely "ceremonial" customs or rituals. They protected the camp of Israel from the dangers of contagious diseases and deadly plagues! In numerous instances the Bible contains medical information that far predates man’s actual discoveries of related principles in the field of medicine. The medical instructions given by YEHOVAH to the Israelites some 3500 years ago were not only far superior to the practices of contemporary cultures, they also exceeded medical standards practiced as recently as 100 years ago.

How was the Black Death finally conquered? These practices not only eliminated the plague as a pandemic menace for the first time in history but also led to general laws against infectious diseases, thereby laying the foundations upon which modern hygiene rests" (Medicine in the Middle Ages, p. 260)





Where did these principles originate? From the Bible!

