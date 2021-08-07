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EXCLUSIVE! BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE SECOND NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN ON AUGUST 11TH – FULL SHOW 8/5/21
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190 views • August 07, 2021
A national database of medical passports will bar the “unvaccinated” from planes, busses and trains - forming the backbone of a 1984-style credit score. Remember, Biden is only a puppet and this is a worldwide UN globalist takeover! Humanity must come together in solidarity to defeat this technocratic coup!
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