SHE ACTUALLY SAID THIS 😂😂😂 SIVAADY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uncovering The Bullshit Vol 1: Beyond Signal - The Anti-Ice Files
https://x.com/bitchuneedsoap/status/2016282085938323514
👇👇BRAND NEW SECOND CHANNEL LINK👇👇
/ @sivaadyunleashed
During this segment on The View Ana Navarro makes a statement so ridiculous you’ll have to hear it multiple times.
FOLLOW ME👇👇
👉 Channel (Main) Sivaady — / sivaadychannel
👉 Instagram — / sivaady
👉 Twitter — / therealsiv. .
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING
Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣
Sivaady