SHE ACTUALLY SAID THIS 😂😂😂 SIVAADY

106 views • 1 day ago

Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣

During this segment on The View Ana Navarro makes a statement so ridiculous you’ll have to hear it multiple times.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.