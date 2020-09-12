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Why We Can't Allow a Buddy of Jeffrey Epstein's (Bill Gates) To Vaccinate Our Wives and Children With COVID-19 Serum
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89 views • September 12, 2020
Recently the World Health Organization had to admit out loud that a vaccine from a Bill Gates sponsored supplier was the main for a resurgence of a polio virus in Africa. Ben Swann has been doing some excellent research and interviews involving the Pandemic and vaccines and in this video I have included an excerpt of a recent interview that he had where they look at India and Africa and how past and present vaccines have affected their populations (mainly young children and teenage girls). I take you on a journey of Truth where the end question is: 'Would you take a vaccine from a friend of Jeffrey Epstein who wants to depopulate the Global population?
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