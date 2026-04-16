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Young Adult Homelessness & Hopelessness | and FAKE Iran war
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111 views • Yesterday
This video shows the raw daily struggles of young adults living in their cars, highlighting the challenges of maintaining hygiene, privacy, and safety. Their routine includes washing up and securing their sleeping area discreetly to avoid attention. They express anxiety about being noticed and the constant vigilance required to maintain safety. The video also discusses the broader context of the housing crisis, with private equity firms acquiring RV and mobile home parks, driving up costs and pushing affordable housing out of reach for many, and explores the economic hardships faced by them, including high costs of insurance, fuel, and food, as well as the difficulties in finding employment due to unrealistic expectations and deceptive job listings. The lack of "third spaces" for rest and hygiene, along with the criminalization of sleeping in public, adds to the stress and instability of homelessness. The young adults share moments of fear, anxiety, and exhaustion, emphasizing the need for empathy and understanding of the homeless experience; highlighting the dire situation of homelessness in 2026, marked by extreme uncertainty and unpredictability, systemic financial pressures, and the lack of safety nets from government and corporate systems. No “third spaces” (public or semi-public places) exist for homeless individuals to rest or relieve themselves without harassment or legal consequences. Private property enforcement and security personnel aggressively displace people trying to sleep in cars or public spaces. Sadly, sleeping in public is criminalized, adding to the stress and instability of homelessness. The homeless are not even allowed to sleep in storage units that they rent!
Lastly the video discusses the pattern of assassinations of Iranian officials, scientists, and military leaders, including General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah militia leader Hassan Nasrallah (of Lebanon), which resulted from insider intelligence from moles and traitorous leaders within the Iranian regime. These precision strikes are often enabled by real-time intelligence from embedded sources. The role of the international banking cartel and its influential agents in these operations is also mentioned, showing a coordinated effort to control and manipulate events and public perception.
The video touches on the covid hoax, proving that governments, including Iran, were complicit in spreading misinformation and implementing lockdowns as part of a larger agenda orchestrated by a global superstructure controlled by the international banking cartel: that has infiltrated almost all governments in the world through bribery, blackmail, and threats; and that this same superstructure is responsible for planning and directing the fake US-Iran war, with the goal -- after the deliberate disruption of the Strait of Hormuz-- of genociding certain Middle Eastern (Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen) and many African nations. Those 16 particular nations (15, if you consider Northern and Southern Sudan to be one nation) face acute famine and economic collapse as a result of the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz. Of course, intriguing evidence that the war is totally FAKE is also presented. Domestic/international propaganda, military theatrics (the strange history of staged/faked/premanaged and pre-negotiated military strikes between the US and Iranian regimes) and narrative fabrication all play a crucial role in this. The mainstream media admits that AI videos of the (FAKE) war between the US and Iran have gone viral, and that they had to retract their initial blind acceptance of the videos! If there were an actual war, there would be no need for spreading AI videos. In an actual war, the warring parties already know their operational successes and failures.
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