America: A Failed Experiment & What We MUST Do To Fix It!
As proved by a prominent 19th Century Abolitionist, William Lloyd Garrison, among others like Lysander Spooner. It is simply the nature of the beast. Learn more about this or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us Best Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #americanhistory #america #constitution #constitutionallaw #unitedstates #unitedstatesofamerica #abolitionism #abolitionist #slavery #succession #great #greatness #epic #powerful #inspirational #inspiration #motivation #motivational #uplifting #empowerment

