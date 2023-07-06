Create New Account
Even the U.S. is Shocked by the AFU losses on the Battlefield! NATO Summit will be Overshadowed!
The Prisoner
Day X is inexorably approaching. The NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius from July 11 to 12, was to become a triumph for the West in its difficult struggle against Russia. However, as often happens, everything went wrong again. The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was supposed to tear the Russian army to shreds with the help of Western weapons, suffered a complete failure.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

