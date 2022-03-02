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Cultural Marxism - The Corruption of America [2010 - James Jaeger]
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18 views • March 02, 2022
https://youtu.be/gIdBuK7_g3M
http://www.mecfilms.com/cultural-marxism.html
A love affair with collectivist ideologies has lead to ever bigger government and the welfare-warfare state. Lead by a Marxist splinter group called the "Frankfurt School" -- "the long march through the institutions" has infiltrated every corner of Western culture to corrupt traditional Christian values with "political correctness," another name for "cultural Marxism."
The ultimate goal of cultural Marxism is to first destroy American free-enterprise capitalism by undermining its economic engine, the Middle Class and this will lead -- they hope -- to the destruction of the basic building block of society: the Family Unit.
http://www.mecfilms.com/cultural-marxism.html
A love affair with collectivist ideologies has lead to ever bigger government and the welfare-warfare state. Lead by a Marxist splinter group called the "Frankfurt School" -- "the long march through the institutions" has infiltrated every corner of Western culture to corrupt traditional Christian values with "political correctness," another name for "cultural Marxism."
The ultimate goal of cultural Marxism is to first destroy American free-enterprise capitalism by undermining its economic engine, the Middle Class and this will lead -- they hope -- to the destruction of the basic building block of society: the Family Unit.
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