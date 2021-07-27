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Suffering Servant
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30 views • July 27, 2021
As we serve in the Kingdom of God as disciples, persecutions and suffering are inevitable. But we do not lose heart, but continue steadfastly in the promises of the restored Kingdom that God is establishing. We look to our Savior, to His sacrifice that He would make so that we would have deep communion with the Father, and continue to persevere through trials as faithful servants, not forsaking our calling but multiplying what we have been given. And not returning wickedness with wickedness, but trusting in God’s righteous ways to bring justice in all things.
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