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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich denuncia l'OMS per crimini contro l'umanita'
AlanMass
AlanMass
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50 views • February 22, 2021
⁣Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ⁣is a consumer protection trial lawyer in Germany and California, and one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee who are now working with an international network of lawyers who will argue this biggest tort case ever, the Corona Fraud Scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever.  He is known for the anti-corruption trials against Deutsche Bank and VW and now a member of the German “Corona” Investigation Committee, says that those responsible for the COVID19 measures must be tried for the greatest crime against humanity in history.

  

  

  

  

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lawyers-prepare-to-sue-over-damages-inflicted-by-covid-19-lockdowns

https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/

  

  

  

  

  

Dr. Fuellmich analyzes the results of the Corona Investigation Committee, which was established on July 10, 2020 by four lawyers. The committee is composed of lawyers, doctors and scientists who together have come to the conclusion that COVID may well be the greatest crime against humanity in history.  

  

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf


Its extremely high percentage of over 90% of false positives is the one and only reason a pandemic has been justified and declared by the WHO plunging the whole world into lockdown, face-masks and restrictions of liberty.  

  

  

  

  

Video in Inglese con sottotitoli in Italiano, Inglese e Francese.
Keywords
lawsuitfraudcrimes against humanitygatesclass actioncoronaviruspcrreiner fuellmich
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