Jabs: Nanotechnologies, Not Biologics

Editing The Human Genome: A War On Human DNA

* Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Karen Kingston discuss patents and scientific literature confirming self-assembling nanotechnology, quantum dot biosensing technology and polymer hydrogels in the ’rona bioweapons.

* The spike protein is an engineered device, manipulable by electromagnetic frequency and containing graphene and gold particles.

* The quantum dots are gene-editing technology.

* The nanoparticles are plastics, not lipids.

* Nobody agreed to be injected with technology i.e. electromagnetic devices.

* It goes beyond the injections; they’ve been modifying our food supply for decades.

* This technology is nanosized — and can be used in a colloidal liquid or gel, sprayed or put on surfaces etc.





READ:

• Humanity United Now

• The Kingston Report





The full episode is linked below.





Truth Science & Spirit | Covid 19 Nanotech & Synthetic Biology Bioweapons Ep 3: Conversation With Karen Kingston (18 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v46q6yr-truth-science-and-spirit-covid-19-nanotech-and-synthetic-biology-bioweapons.html

https://clouthub.com/v/0dcdacbf-8882-48ef-b5da-f99d037f8f4c