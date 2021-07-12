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Previene alguna caída en el área de juegos de tus hijos. Red de seguridad ICARO®
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10 views • July 12, 2021
La red ICARO® sirve para trampolines y juegos infantiles, te resguarda de accidentes. Esta red es muy resistente y proporciona seguridad para el área de jugos de tus hijos y también como medida de seguridad para las aéreas de construcción, se fabrica en cualquier tamaño y se adapta a cualquier necesidad de protección. Tiene alta resistencia a esfuerzos físicos y a los efectos ambientales prolongando la seguridad.
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