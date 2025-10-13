High-Voltage Lineman Performs DANGEROUS Insulator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered what it takes to work on high-voltage power lines? Witness the incredible skill and bravery of a lineman performing a critical insulator replacement hundreds of feet in the air. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos In this video, you'll see the entire process as this fearless professional moves from the transmission tower onto the line itself. Watch as he uses specialized equipment and a powerful impact wrench to safely detach the old hardware, all while maintaining perfect balance. This is one of the most demanding and dangerous jobs in the world, requiring nerves of steel and absolute precision.