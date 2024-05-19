Assassination in Europe Part Two-Archduke Franz Ferdinand

History doesn't repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. And this assassination attempt on Robert Fico of Slovakia, has a real sour sound to it. But it is worth looking at history to learn, maybe, just maybe, how "the civilized world" can avoid making the same blunders we made 110 years ago.
