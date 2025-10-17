© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza peace deal 'on verge of collapse' — Saudi Arabia & UAE warned Trump according to Israel Hayom sources
'Sunni axis' informed White House they will pull out of deal if Hamas not disarmed
Disapproved 'leniency shown by mediators' to Hamas and insisted they will not participate in Gaza reconstruction before disarmament
Footage: South of Gaza destruction from QNN