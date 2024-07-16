RT News July 16, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 16, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A visibly emotional Donald Trump is greeted by supporters as he makes his first public appearance following the attempt on his life. Newly-appointed as the Republican Presidential Nominee, Mr. Trump names his running mate, a senator known for his open opposition to US involvement in the Ukraine conflict. India announces plans to accelerate trade with Russia and further ramp-up oil imports, despite pressure from the West.