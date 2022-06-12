Mayor of Sviatogorsk in Ukraine - Comments on Ukrainian Atrocities - A Message to Zelensky. - 061122 (MIRRORED)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/7e4cd460-b45c-4c1d-817e-81fe320076f5

Major of Sviatogorsk comments on Ukrainian atrocities.

Sviatogorsky Monastery, a major Christian Orthodox sanctuary was set on fire by retreating Ukrainian neo-Nazi pagans who held monks as their hostages.

Trying to coverup for their atrocious act of desperation, the Ukrainian president's office immediately blamed Russia for what they have done themselves, which is not difficult to do nowadays when all the media, YouTube and even Wikipedia moderators are Ukrainian minions.



