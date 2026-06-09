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The Simple Mindset Shift That Took Loner Teen to Well-Respected Filmmaker - Kyle Saylors
Counter Culture Mom
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Kyle Saylors is a successful filmmaker, entrepreneur, and creative influencer. He is the producer of the Saylor Brothers’ “Entertainment with a Purpose,” and the creative mind behind events like “Dinner with Dreamers” in Nashville, Tennessee - a networking event for those who want to bring their dreams to life and meet other like-minded creatives. Kyle explains how he went from an unknown entity to a popular college kid by being others focused. He discusses how he decided to attack his college years with a new personality, commit to talking to new people, and work to interact more with others around him. “Being popular or well-liked comes down to being a nice person,” he says. His innovative and extroverted approach to business and life has formed the basis for his successful career.



TAKEAWAYS


Growing up, Kyle was inspired by stories of real people who did hard things and overcame difficult situations


Kyle’s mindset for success: fail a lot and meet a ton of people


You don’t need big connections to be successful - you just need to have passion and commitment


There is an upcoming Dreamer Cruise setting sail to Greece, for more information check out DreamersCruise.com



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Veil of Tears movie trailer: https://bit.ly/47IDSTC

Dreamers Cruise: https://dreamerscruise.com/

Dinner with Dreamers: https://bit.ly/4vtwkO4


🔗 CONNECT WITH KYLE SAYLORS

Website: https://www.saylorsbros.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kylesaylors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kylesaylors/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/

Augusta Precious Metals: www.GoldWithMom.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #KyleSaylors #ChristianParenting #RaisingDreamers #FaithBasedParenting #FaithBasedEntrepreneurship #DreamBigFaith #MarketplaceMinistry #FaithInAction #YouthLeadership #RestorationMinistry #EntertainmentWithAPurpose #DinnerWithDreamers #DreamersCruise #Innovation #Entrepreneurship #FutureOfWork


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entertainmentnashvilletennesseedreamersfilmmakerinnovatorscounterculturemomkyle saylors
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