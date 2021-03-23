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TUCKER CARLSON 3/22/2021 FULL SHOW
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160 views • March 23, 2021
ANOTHER EXCELLENT CARLSON REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AFFECTING ALL OUR LIVES...AND HAVING LITTLE OR NO IMPACT ON THE LIVES OF OUR RULERS WHO ART IN WASHINGTON AND GATED AND ARMED SECURITY COMMUNITIES HOUSING OUR ELITE "BETTERS" ACROSS WHAT USED TO BE CALLED "AMERICA".
JUST WATCH & SHARE, M'KAY??
JUST WATCH & SHARE, M'KAY??
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