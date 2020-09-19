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Shift is coming for God’s children
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49 views • September 19, 2020
1 Corinthians 2:9 "But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him."
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FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
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