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With Winning in Mind: Part 2 (Goals and Rehearsal)
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10 views • February 13, 2021
-Realistic and big sky goals
-Goals that are about process, not on outcome
-Scheduling
-Write them down!
-Visualize yourself completing the task
-How I have been writing down goals
Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akcrvdkATLo
Bitchute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pP7k1udce806/
-Goals that are about process, not on outcome
-Scheduling
-Write them down!
-Visualize yourself completing the task
-How I have been writing down goals
Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akcrvdkATLo
Bitchute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pP7k1udce806/
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