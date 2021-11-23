UFO'S for dummies - read description

ET SHIPS without Cloaking-- the sheeple would wake THE FLOCK UP!!!!released document with Alien Bodies Spaceships and planets.THE KEY TO UNDERSTANDING THE COVID AGENDA IS TO RECOGNIZE THAT IT IS A ALIEN-AI ORCHESTRATED BIO-WEAPON WITH A TRANSHUMAN AGENDAUntil people recognize this is what the real agenda and perpetrators are all about NO ONE in the public sector will have the remotest idea HOW TO FIGHT THIS AGENDA OR COVID FOR THAT MATTER.PCR TESTS THE REAL TRUTHTHE DIVISIONS OF THE SOCIETY OF THE FUTUREthe PCR TESTS ARE TESTING THE PROGRESS OF THEIR NANO AI IN TAKING OVER YOUR BODY.They need to know which of the 3 categories a human fits into:1. You are immune. Your test is negative.2. Your body is rejecting the takeover and losing the fight resulting in adverse reactions and death. Your test is positive.3..Your body is accepting the nano/AI and now a synthetic spike protein factory and can infect others with the Nano/AI…. you will then be tracked as one of their own passive supersoldiers for use in the future war with Alien AI. – Your test is negative.They want hospitalization of the “positive”. The reason they want people who reject the AI/nano to be tracked in a hospital and die.