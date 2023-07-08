Create New Account
Mobile column of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the AFU drove into a minefield near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the 305th artillery brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, as in early June, the equipment of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove into a minefield near the settlement of Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)

Source @Intel Slava Z

