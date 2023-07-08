Mobile column of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the AFU drove into a minefield near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the 305th artillery brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, as in early June, the equipment of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove into a minefield near the settlement of Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)
Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.