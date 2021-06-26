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Amazing Testimony of Child's Trip to Heaven // JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON!!!
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164 views • June 26, 2021
Original video is here
https://youtu.be/nO5qQoDFTVk
Titus 2:13 (KJV) Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ...
One of the most important prophecies concerning the season which we are in is the Parable of the Fig Tree, found in Mathew 24, in which Jesus foretold of Israel's rebirth which occurred in 1948, and said that the generation which witnesses this come to pass would be the last generation before His return… Also, Psalm 90:10 defines a generation as 70 to 80 years, and it's been exactly 70 years as of this year (2018) since the rebirth of Israel in 1948. So therefore, this prophecy, without any doubt in my mind, points to this generation as being the one which will see the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ... Hallelujah!!!
Luke 21:28 (KJV) And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.
Romans 1:20 (KJV) For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/nO5qQoDFTVk
Titus 2:13 (KJV) Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ...
One of the most important prophecies concerning the season which we are in is the Parable of the Fig Tree, found in Mathew 24, in which Jesus foretold of Israel's rebirth which occurred in 1948, and said that the generation which witnesses this come to pass would be the last generation before His return… Also, Psalm 90:10 defines a generation as 70 to 80 years, and it's been exactly 70 years as of this year (2018) since the rebirth of Israel in 1948. So therefore, this prophecy, without any doubt in my mind, points to this generation as being the one which will see the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ... Hallelujah!!!
Luke 21:28 (KJV) And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.
Romans 1:20 (KJV) For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
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