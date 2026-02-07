That man behind the PCR scam (in DE, partly subtitled in EN)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some of the covid scam criminals like Fauci and Gates are known everywhere in the world. However, they had a pack of accomplices almost in each country, like Health Minister Lauterbach and "virologist" Christian Drosten in Germany. Drosten is the man behind the global PCR scam. Watch him arrogantly refusing to answer relevant questions of a German Parliamentary inquiry committee. Why don't these criminal face legal consequences for their suspicious (bribed) behavior?