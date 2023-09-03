In the Kherson direction, the point of temporary deployment of the 126th brigade of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit.
Servicemen of the "Dnepr" group delivered a precise blow to the point of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Olgovka.
