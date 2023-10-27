Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CVS IS REMOVING POPULAR DECONGESTANT MEDS FROM ITS SHELVES
channel image
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
1 Subscribers
150 views
Published Yesterday



Dr. Mark Sherwood reacts to the FDA's claims that phenylephrine does not work.




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:f4970b408589d71f

Keywords
drpopulardoes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket