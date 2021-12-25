Seeing Beyond The Visible (Exclusive Interview) - Ep 34 Sailing With Thankfulness

In this exclusive interview, award winning author J.M. Huxley interviews Kerry about seeing beyond what is visible, into a world where you are encouraged to be all you were meant to be. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes:

https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com

Find all links for Janet Huxley at: https://www.sailingwiththankfulness.com/huxley