Incompetent Greek politicians destroyed the Country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stanford University Professor Ioannidis lists metrics demonstrating Greece's decline in democracy index, freedom of press, life expectancy, healthy years of living, live births, air quality, PISA scores, R&D, and in increase of corruption, nepotism, favoritism, kleptocracy, brain drain, mortality, abortions, obesity, alcoholism, drug addiction, school bullying, pathologic gambling, poverty.